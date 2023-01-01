Anytype has become the focal point of my entire [productivity] system + it is impossible to overstate how much i admire/adore the product the fine folks behind anytype have created 🙏🏽
If you've ever gone through the inconveniences of every productivity and note-taking app out there (Evernote, OneNote, Notion, Obsidian, ClickUp), you will breathe a sigh of relief once you're introduced Anytype and start using it.
This app is really slick. Has most everything I want. Local first, secure, decentralized, open-source.
I wanted to just fall at your feet and bow to your amazingness. I've spent 3+ years trying to get this project off the ground. I cannot stress how badly I have needed #AnyType in my life. You have created everything I was missing. In other words... You complete me!
A huge, big thank you to the developers. I feel like a kid who still can't believe they got a game console for Christmas or something.